News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet Sunny Gavaskar from '83

Meet Sunny Gavaskar from '83

By Rediff Cricket
January 11, 2020 13:29 IST

After Ranveer Singh shared his first look as Kapil Dev from Kabir Khan's coming film, '83, the film-makers have revealed another player.

Director Kabir Khan and Ranveer presented Tahir Raj Bhasin, who plays Sunil Gavaskar, arguably the greatest Indian cricketer, in '83.

Introducing Tahir as the first of Kapil Dev's devils, the makers tweeted, 'Our favorite Sunny, the Little Master wielding his legendary bat and making his way to win India's first ever World Cup trophy! Presenting to you Kapil Dev's first devil -- #SunilGavaskar!'

Kabir Khan shared the poster and wrote, 'Entering the World Cup, he was the only man the West Indies pacers feared'.

'83 relives Indian cricket's iconic campaign when Kapil Dev's team won the World Cup -- a result no one predicted -- on June 25, 1983.

Tahir Raj Bhasin

Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

First look! Ranveer nails Kapil Dev's 'Natraj' shot

First look! Ranveer nails Kapil Dev's 'Natraj' shot

PHOTOS: Ranveer's special b'day wish for Kapil

PHOTOS: Ranveer's special b'day wish for Kapil

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
         