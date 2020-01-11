News
Country is in turmoil but we have overcome crisis, says Gavaskar

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 11, 2020 21:06 IST

CAA protest

IMAGE: A protest against a Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Nagaon district, Assam, January 4, 2020. Photograph: Anuwar Hazarika/Reuters

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar, on Saturday, expressed confidence that India will overcome the current 'turmoil' caused by nationwide students' protests just like it had dealt with several critical situations in the past.

In the past few weeks, there had been multiple protests, first at the Jamia Milia University against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and then due to violence by a masked mob at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

 

"The country is in turmoil. Some of our youngsters are out on the street when they should be in their classrooms. Some of them are ending up in hospitals for being out on the streets," were Gavaskar's introductory remarks while delivering the 26th Annual Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture.

The iconic opener Gavaskar believes in the idea of India which will enable the citizens to pull through this hour of crisis.

"The majority of them are in classrooms trying to forge their career and build to take India forward. We as a nation can go higher only when we are all together. When each one of us has to be simply Indian. That is what the game taught us."

"We win when we pull together. India has overcome many crisis in the past. It will overcome this as well and emerge a stronger nation. We as a nation can go higher only if we are all together," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
