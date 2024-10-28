News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Australia's Test stars skip Pakistan T20s for India

Australia's Test stars skip Pakistan T20s for India

October 28, 2024 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'We've been really clear that we are prioritising the preparation for individuals around the Test summer.'

Mitchell Marsh

IMAGE: Australia's T20 captain Mitchell Marsh and the other Test regulars will miss the T20I series against Pakistan to prepare for the five-match series against India, starting in Perth on November 22. Photograph: BCCI

Australia's T20 captain Mitchell Marsh and his Test teammates will skip the three-match series against Pakistan in November as they prepare for the blockbuster clash against India in the longest format of the game.

None of Australia's Test regulars were included in the squad for the matches in Brisbane, Sydney and Hobart when it was announced on Monday, leaving them free to prepare for the start of the first Test against India in Perth on November 22.

Cricket Australia said some T20 players could join the Test squad after the final T20 at Bellerive Oval on November 18, but head selector George Bailey later said that was just a contingency plan in case of injuries.

"We've been really clear that we are prioritising the preparation for individuals around the Test summer," Bailey told reporters in a video call.

"We were just being clear that if (something) does shift, that we can get someone across to Perth."

That will be a blow for the likes of Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell, who might have held out some hope of a Test call-up to fill the batting spot left open by the season-ending injury to Cameron Green.

Steve Smith will drop down the order to replace the all-rounder at No 4 in the Test side, leaving a vacancy in the opening partnership alongside Usman Khawaja.

Bailey, however, said the selectors did not see Inglis as a potential Test opener.

"I don't think that he's someone that we'd be looking to place at the top of the order, but there's no doubt that his form is really fantastic at the moment,' he said.

 

"He would firmly come into the mix purely as a batter .. and I think if the right opportunity opened up throughout the summer ... in the spots where we think he's most capable of performing, then I think he'd be firmly in that conversation."

Seamers Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis and Spencer Johnson all return to the T20 squad after injuries sustained before or during the white-ball tour of England and Scotland in September.

Bailey said the captain of the team would be announced closer to the opening match of the series at the Gabba on November 14.

"I think there's a number of players with the ability to captain, and some that have had some captaincy experience as well," he added.

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zamp.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shami's absence a big loss for India: Aus coach
Shami's absence a big loss for India: Aus coach
'Rohit needs to be careful of T20 thinking in Tests'
'Rohit needs to be careful of T20 thinking in Tests'
'Kohli has issues against spin but...'
'Kohli has issues against spin but...'
Mumbai wakes up to layer of smog, air quality worsens
Mumbai wakes up to layer of smog, air quality worsens
Who Looks Better? Tamannaah Or Vijay?
Who Looks Better? Tamannaah Or Vijay?
Stopped for modified bike, father-son duo attacks cops
Stopped for modified bike, father-son duo attacks cops
F1: Ferrari's Sainz wins in Mexico; Verstappen 6th
F1: Ferrari's Sainz wins in Mexico; Verstappen 6th

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

Is Kohli 'Unluckiest Cricketer Ever'?

Is Kohli 'Unluckiest Cricketer Ever'?

Is It Time Up For Rohit, Kohli, Ashwin?

Is It Time Up For Rohit, Kohli, Ashwin?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances