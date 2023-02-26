Ganguly's savage reply when asked about the remaining two Tests

IMAGE: India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with two back-to-back wins over Australia in the first two Test matches. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Prior to the start of this edition’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy, there was a lot of expectations on the Pat Cummins-led Australian side. But the visitors once again found the going tough in the sub-continent, as hosts India clinched two comfortable wins in the first two Tests, to retain the prestigious trophy.

The visitors were completely dominated by Rohit Sharma’s side and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly predicted a complete clean-sweep.

Following a crushing defeat in the first Test in Nagpur, where Australia fell to an embarrassing loss by an innings and 123 runs, India retained the series with a six wicket win in Delhi in the second Test of the four-match series.

Ahead of the third Test, set to get underway in Indore, the big question is whether the Australian team can salvage some pride and trouble the hosts. The third Test is set to begin on March 1 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Ahead of the game, a reporter from Rev Sportz asked the former Indian skipper whether India could make it 3-0. But a confident Ganguly shut down the reporter midway.

“India are 2-0 ahead. Walking into the Indore Test, do you see 3-0?” Ganguly was quick to reply: “I see 4-0!”

The former BCCI President went on to add that India has been the far superior team and it will be tough for Australia to fight back. “It will be hard for Australia to beat India. In these conditions, we are a far superior team,” said the former Indian cricketer.

Heading into the third Test, the Indian team will be confident of a win after two resounding victories. Furthermore, the visiting side will see a lot of changes, with several injuries and players heading back home. Australian skipper Pat Cummins will also be unavailable for the third Test after he announced his decision to stay back in Sydney with his unwell mother.

Will the withdrawals work in the visitors favour, or will India clinch a routine win? The visitors will look to put their embarrassment behind as they head into the third Test under the leadership of Steve Smith.