Cummins ruled out of third Test vs India, Smith to lead Aus

IMAGE: Australia announced captain Pat Cummins would not return for the third Test in Indore. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB

Australia skipper Pat Cummins will not be available for the third Test against India in Indore starting March 1 as he has decided to stay back in Sydney with his ailing mother.

Steve Smith will lead the visitors in Cummins' absence in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

‘I have decided against returning to India at this time,’ said Cummins.

‘I feel I am best being here with my family. I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding.’

Cummins had flown back home after India defeated Australia in the second Test in Delhi by six wickets. He was initially supposed to return before the third Test match but now he has decided to stay back with his family and support them in this difficult time.