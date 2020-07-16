Ganguly in home quarantine after brother tests positive for COVID-19

Source:

Edited By:

Last updated on: July 16, 2020 10:54 IST

IMAGE: Sourav Ganuly, left, with his brother Snehasish Ganguly, right. Photograph: PTI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, on Wednesday, went into home quarantine after his elder brother and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for COVID-19.

Snehasish, a former Bengal first-class player, has been admitted to the Belle Vue hospital, in Kolkata, after his COVID report came positive.

"He was suffering from fever for the last few days and his test report came positive today. He's been admitted to Belle Vue Hospital," a CAB official told PTI.

"The reports arrived late in the evening. As per health protocols, even Sourav will have to be in home quarantine for a stipulated period," a source close to the BCCI president added.

Snehasish had shifted to their ancestral house, where Sourav is based, in Behala after his wife and in-laws at his Mominpur residence tested positive for the dreaded virus.

"These are tough times. He has admitted himself yesterday night at a city hospital. Other than having mild temperature, he is alright at the moment. Wish him a speedy recovery," Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya said.

The former India captain was, however, unavailable for a comment on the development.

Recently, during an interview to India Today, Sourav had spoken about how life around him has changed, making people more vulnerable.

"My brother visits our factories everyday and he is more at risk," the former batting star had said.