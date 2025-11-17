HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ganguly urges Gambhir to recall Shami to Test squad

Ganguly urges Gambhir to recall Shami to Test squad

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 17, 2025 13:42 IST

x

‘I think Shami deserves a place in this Test team. Shami and the spinners will win Tests for him’

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami has fallen off the radar with a string of fitness issues. Photograph: ANI Photo

India’s defeat to South Africa has sparked calls from Sourav Ganguly for Mohammed Shami to return, insisting the pacer, alongside spinners, can win Tests for Gautam Gambhir.

Shami last represented India in a Test match during the 2023 World Test Championship clash against Australia. Since then, he was overlooked for the England tour as well as the series against the West Indies and South Africa, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar citing limited game time and fitness concerns.

 

Speaking to Sports Tak, Ganguly emphasised that Gambhir should have faith in India’s pace trio of Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj moving forward. He believes that Shami, alongside India’s spinners, can be a match-winner.

“I am very fond of Gautam; he has done well in the 2011 and T20 World Cups. He will continue for a while, but he must play on good pitches in India. He must have faith in Bumrah, Siraj, and Shami," Ganguly said.

“I think Shami deserves a place in this Test team. Shami and the spinners will win Tests for him," he added.

Shami has been in excellent form since returning to the domestic circuit this season, taking 17 wickets in four matches at an impressive average of 17.35.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

5 Mistakes Which Cost India Kolkata Test
5 Mistakes Which Cost India Kolkata Test
Temba Bavuma: Captain Who Answered Insult With Cricket
Temba Bavuma: Captain Who Answered Insult With Cricket
Why Gambhir Should Bring Back Kohli-Era Style Pitches
Why Gambhir Should Bring Back Kohli-Era Style Pitches
India exposed! Kolkata pitch humiliates top order
India exposed! Kolkata pitch humiliates top order
Bavuma explains the moment that broke India
Bavuma explains the moment that broke India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

webstory image 2

Chicken Foo Yung: 15-Min Omelette Recipe

webstory image 3

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

VIDEOS

CM Manik Saha attends National Press Day 2025 in Agartala, highlights ethical journalism3:05

CM Manik Saha attends National Press Day 2025 in...

RG Kar Medical College rape-murder victims parents accuse CBI of investigative lapses2:14

RG Kar Medical College rape-murder victims parents accuse...

Newly appointed TDB President K Jayakumar IAS visits Sabarimala as Mandala-Makaravilakku opens0:53

Newly appointed TDB President K Jayakumar IAS visits...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO