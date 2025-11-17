Ganguly urges Gambhir to recall Shami to Test squad

‘I think Shami deserves a place in this Test team. Shami and the spinners will win Tests for him’

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami has fallen off the radar with a string of fitness issues. Photograph: ANI Photo

India’s defeat to South Africa has sparked calls from Sourav Ganguly for Mohammed Shami to return, insisting the pacer, alongside spinners, can win Tests for Gautam Gambhir.

Shami last represented India in a Test match during the 2023 World Test Championship clash against Australia. Since then, he was overlooked for the England tour as well as the series against the West Indies and South Africa, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar citing limited game time and fitness concerns.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Ganguly emphasised that Gambhir should have faith in India’s pace trio of Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj moving forward. He believes that Shami, alongside India’s spinners, can be a match-winner.

“I am very fond of Gautam; he has done well in the 2011 and T20 World Cups. He will continue for a while, but he must play on good pitches in India. He must have faith in Bumrah, Siraj, and Shami," Ganguly said.

“I think Shami deserves a place in this Test team. Shami and the spinners will win Tests for him," he added.

Shami has been in excellent form since returning to the domestic circuit this season, taking 17 wickets in four matches at an impressive average of 17.35.