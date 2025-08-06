HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ganguly set for second stint in administration

Ganguly set for second stint in administration

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 06, 2025 23:47 IST

x

Ganguly

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly served as BCCI president from October 23, 2019, to October 18, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nearly three years after he relinquished BCCI president's post, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly is set to re-enter administration as he will in all likelihood file nomination for the president's post in the upcoming Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) elections.

The 52-year-old Ganguly was the CAB president till 2019, having started his journey as the secretary of the state unit under late Jagmohan Dalmiya back in 2014.

In 2019, he was unanimously elected as the president of the BCCI with Jay Shah as the secretary but after completion of one term, Ganguly had to make way for 1983 World Cup hero Roger Binny.

"Yes, Sourav is very keen to come back to administration. He has made up his mind to file nomination for the CAB president's post. If one goes by BCCI constitution, he will have five years (total nine years in state) left. Whether he will be a unanimous choice or there will be an election is still not clear," a senior CAB official, privy to the developments in state unit, said.

 

Incidentally, the current CAB president is Snehasish, who is Ganguly's elder brother.

He is set to complete six years after which he needs to go for a mandatory cooling off period as per the requirements of the Lodha Committee-recommended constitution.

It has been learnt that Ganguly, over the past few months, has been regularly connecting with the member units and a lot of people within the organisation believe that someone of his stature needs to come back into the administration.

"Sourav was a very successful CAB president. The Vision2020 is such a big hit and we got some wonderful cricketers from that project. Hopefully, all stakeholders in the CAB will come together and ensure that we are on same page with a collective vision of taking our state's cricket forward."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Leading By Example: The Gill Effect In Numbers!
Leading By Example: The Gill Effect In Numbers!
'Will you now stand up and salute Gambhir?'
'Will you now stand up and salute Gambhir?'
ISL crisis: Chennaiyin FC suspend operations
ISL crisis: Chennaiyin FC suspend operations
No, thanks! Anurag Thakur can't run for BFI presidency
No, thanks! Anurag Thakur can't run for BFI presidency
BCCI To Stay Outside RTI ACT's Ambit!
BCCI To Stay Outside RTI ACT's Ambit!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The Biggest Indian Hospitals

webstory image 2

10 Unknown Facts About Mughal-e-Azam

webstory image 3

Manisha's Narali Bhat: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Watch: Rising Ganga touches Lord Shiva's feet at Rishikesh1:12

Watch: Rising Ganga touches Lord Shiva's feet at Rishikesh

PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, the new seat of govt1:21

PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, the new seat of govt

Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand cloudburst1:39

Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD