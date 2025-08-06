ISL crisis: Chennaiyin FC suspend operations

"The welfare of our players, coaches, staff and their families remains a priority."

IMAGE: The two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC hope that the ISL deadlock will be broken soon. Photograph: Chennaiyin FC/X

Indian club football appeared to be in complete disarray as Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday suspended their operations in view of the uncertainty surrounding the Indian Super League (ISL), days after Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC decided to stop paying salaries to their first-team players and staff.

Chennaiyin's decision came a day before a crucial meeting between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) top brass and eight ISL clubs on Thursday.

Chennaiyin FC is, however, unlikely to have a representation in the meeting as the club is not among the signatories calling for such a move.

"In the light of the continuing uncertainty surrounding the future of the ISL, Chennaiyin FC has taken the extremely difficult decision to temporarily pause club operations," the Chennai-based club said.

"These are never easy decisions to make, and ours has come after much thoughtful consideration and careful deliberation. The challenges of being a stakeholder in Indian football are well recognised.

"This is not a step we take lightly. It affects people we care about deeply. The welfare of our players, coaches, staff and their families remains a priority, and we are in constant communication with them as we face this together," it added.

Last week, Odisha FC had decided to suspend paying salaries to their first-team players and staff.

Late on Monday, Bengaluru FC indefinitely suspended contracts of their first-team players and staff amid the continued uncertainty over the ISL, which remains on hold.

The club, home to legendary striker and former India captain Sunil Chhetri, said the lack of clarity on the League's future left them with no choice but to take this "difficult" decision.

The ISL was put on hold by its organisers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), due to the unresolved status of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the AIFF.

The current 15-year MRA between FSDL and AIFF, signed in 2010, expires on December 18.

Amid the growing uncertainty, eight ISL clubs have written to the AIFF expressing concern about their future. The AIFF's top brass is scheduled to meet the CEOs of the eight clubs on Thursday to discuss the situation.

The letter, calling for a "constructive dialogue" with the AIFF, was signed by Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, and Punjab FC.

The three Kolkata-based clubs -- Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting -- as well as Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC were missing.

Last month, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey had assured that the 2025-26 ISL season would be held, but stopped short of confirming a start date.

On July 11, FSDL officially announced that the 2025-26 ISL season had been put "on hold” due to uncertainty surrounding the MRA renewal. The ISL usually runs from September to April.

Following a directive from the Supreme Court, the AIFF has been asked not to negotiate new terms of the MRA (with FSDL) until a final judgment is delivered in the AIFF draft constitution case. A ruling is expected soon.