'Will you now stand up and salute Gambhir?'

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir's record in red-ball cricket before the England series was not impressive. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday lauded current head coach Gautam Gambhir for his conviction during the gruelling England tour and asked his detractors if they would now "stand up and salute him" for the 2-2 draw.

India, who were without stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, came up with a commendable performance to share the spoils in the keenly fought five-match series.

Sidhu said Gambhir too deserves credit for the team's success.

"We do a lot of hero-worshipping. I want to say that whenever India play even a little badly, everyone blames Gautam Gambhir. Will you now stand up and salute him?" Sidhu asked the head coach's critics on his YouTube channel.

Sidhu said trying out wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav may have yielded results but credited the coach for sticking to his guns despite criticism against his way of functioning.

"It was Gambhir who insisted on this transition, who gave opportunities to guys like Akash Deep and Washington Sundar. Yes, Kuldeep was maybe a better option. But he had his convictions. Definitely, there is scope for improvement but for someone who has been questioned and criticised so much, give him his due."

Sidhu recalled how Gambhir had backed the youngsters before the tour and told them to see it as a huge opportunity to make a mark.

"There were a number of relatively new players in that side and three or four big names were missing. Gambhir instilled a sense of confidence in the young players and asked them to take it as an opportunity to establish themselves.

"In the end, he proved that he was right. Be it in Brisbane, Perth, or England, it was the youngsters who stood up and scripted history," the maverick opener added.