Ganguly Open To Coaching Team India

IMAGE: Former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly was the Team Director of Delhi Capitals between 2018-19 and 2022-24. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly has categorically stated that he has no desire to pursue a career in politics, but said he is open to coaching the national side.

"I never really thought about it because I got into different roles after quitting international cricket," Ganguly said when asked if he would like to coach the Indian team.

"I finished (competitive cricket) in 2013 and then became Board (BCCI) President," said Ganguly, noting that his biggest contribution to Indian cricket in that role was to promote women's cricket.

When suggested that he could have contributed more by becoming Team India coach, Ganguly said: "We'll see what the future holds. I'm just 50 (53), so let's see what happens. I'm open to it. We'll see where it goes."

Asked if he would like to join a political party ahead of West Bengal assembly elections in 2026, Ganguly said with a smile: " I am not interested."

What if he is promised the chief minister's post? "I am not interested," he repeated.

Ganguly, who will turn 53 this July, was the Team Director of Delhi Capitals between 2018-19 and 2022-24.

Ganguly was all praise for incumbent coach Gautam Gambhir, who he feels, has got into the groove since the Champions Trophy victory in Dubai earlier this year.

"Gautam is doing a good job. He started off a little slow, losing to Australia and New Zealand, but he picked up with the Champions Trophy. This is going to be a big series (vs England)."

"I haven't seen him from very close in this role, but I know he is very passionate. I haven't observed his strategies closely because I haven't worked with him as a coach.

"He's very straightforward, he sees things clearly, and he's very open about what he feels - about the team, players, people, everything. From the outside, you can tell he's a very transparent person - what you see is what you get."

Ganguly recollected his playing days when he found Gambhir to be very respectful towards senior.

"I've played with him. He was a great guy with a lot of respect for me and the senior players. Even now, I can see he is extremely passionate about his job."

Ganguly also feels it is important to give Gambhir enough time to prove himself.

"I wish him all the best. He's just a year into the job, and this will be an important (England) tour. He struggled a bit in Australia, but just like everyone else, he'll learn, he'll grow, and he'll become better."