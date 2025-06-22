HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ton-up Pope sheds all doubts to reclaim No 3 spot

Ton-up Pope sheds all doubts to reclaim No 3 spot

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 22, 2025 01:41 IST

x

Selected at number three ahead of the burgeoning talent of Jacob Bethell, who averaged 52 on his first Test tour of New Zealand, Pope settled after early scares to compile his ninth Test century.

Ollie Pope hit an unbeaten 100 off 113 balls on Day 2 of the 1st Test at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday 

IMAGE: Ollie Pope hit an unbeaten 100 off 113 balls on Day 2 of the 1st Test at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

Number three was the only position really up for debate as England headed into a crucial run of Tests under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, but Ollie Pope's century against India justified the faith shown in him.

After England had dragged themselves back into the first Test against India at Headingley, the hosts needed to maintain the momentum in their reply to India's first-innings 471.

The world's highest-ranked Test bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, removed Zak Crawley in the first over to bring Pope to the crease.

 

Selected at number three ahead of the burgeoning talent of Jacob Bethell, who averaged 52 on his first Test tour of New Zealand, Pope settled after early scares to compile his ninth Test century.

The unbeaten hundred helped England close day two on 209-3, having looked on course, with India 430-3 before lunch, to get the series off to a losing start.

"I just think he was so calm," said England opener Ben Duckett, who added 122 with Pope for the second wicket.

"He couldn't walk out in tougher conditions.

"I had goosebumps when he got his 100. He is such a big part of the dressing room. I take my hat off to him. I can't wait to give him a hug.

"It seems pretty clear to me, coming into this Test match, if someone scores 170 in the match before, they are going to play. The way Popey has dealt with it all shows why he is England's number three."

The doubts surrounding Pope revolve around inconsistency. He averages less than 16 against Australia, and below 25 when facing India prior to his Headingley exploits.

After following his 171 against Zimbabwe with another century when his country needed him most, England's selectors will be feeling comfortable in their decision to select Pope ahead of the precocious Bethell.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Pope hits ton but Bumrah, Pant take honours
PIX: Pope hits ton but Bumrah, Pant take honours
PIX: Pope's century leads England's strong reply
PIX: Pope's century leads England's strong reply
Pant applauded for enthralling century at Leeds
Pant applauded for enthralling century at Leeds
PIX: Record-breaking Pant brings out pyrotechnics
PIX: Record-breaking Pant brings out pyrotechnics
Bumrah, Pant enter record books on Day 2 at Headingley
Bumrah, Pant enter record books on Day 2 at Headingley

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Of The Most Expensive Foods On The Planet

webstory image 2

8 Monsoon Songs Based On Raags

webstory image 3

World Productivity Day: 9 Most Productive Countries

VIDEOS

Amruta Fadnavis, Nushrratt Bharuccha perform yoga4:37

Amruta Fadnavis, Nushrratt Bharuccha perform yoga

Watch: President Murmu joins Yoga Day celebrations in Dehradun2:29

Watch: President Murmu joins Yoga Day celebrations in...

PM Modi participates in International Yoga Day in Vizag3:26

PM Modi participates in International Yoga Day in Vizag

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD