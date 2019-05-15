Ganguly on why India should be wary of Pakistan in World Cup

May 15, 2019 10:46 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Azhar Ali during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in Birmingham. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Former captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday insisted that Virat Kohli's IPL captaincy will not have an impact in the World Cup as he enjoys a good record as the skippers in One-Day Internationals.

The biggest advantage for Kohli will be the support of two very successful leaders -- Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma -- on whom he can fall back on during testing situations, he pointed out.



Royal Challengers Bangalore's repeated failures in the Indian Premier League have put the spotlight on Kohli's leadership skills but Ganguly said captaining India is a different ball game.



"Don't compare Virat Kohli's IPL captaincy record with that of India. His captaincy records for India is very good actually. He has got him (Rohit) in his team as the vice-captain, Dhoni is there. So he is well supported," Ganguly said in Kolkata on Tuesday.



The 46-year-old feels Hardik Pandya will play a key role in India's campaign at the mega event, starting May 30 in England.



"Hardik Pandya will play a key role. He is in tremendous form. He will be very, very important for India's chances."



The former left-handed batsman picked Pakistan alongside India, Australia and England as the four semi-finalists in the upcoming World Cup, saying their records in world tournaments in England is remarkable.



England has been a 'lucky' venue for the Pakistan, who had won the 2017 Champions Trophy beating India and had also bagged their maiden World Twenty20 title in 2009.



"Pakistan's record in world tournaments in England is remarkable. They won the Champions Trophy two years ago, they won the 2009 World T20 in England."



He also cited the recent example of Pakistan's second ODI against England, in which they almost chased down a mammoth 374 before going down by only 12 runs.



"Pakistan always play well in England. You see the last game in England. England got 374 and Pakistan just lost by 12 runs. They also beat England in England in Test matches there because of their bowling line-up."



Asked to compare this team with that of his team of 2003 that lost to Australia in the final, Ganguly said: "Both the teams are of different generations. We played the final in 2003. I hope they play the final and win it.



"Indian cricket is so strong. And we have been strong for the last 25-30 years. Every world competition that we play, we will have a chance. This team has as much chance as we had in 2003."



Starting as one of the favourites, India would be under tremendous pressure but Ganguly feels it would bring out the best from the Kohli-led team.



"So it's good that India is under pressure, every other team in the World Cup will be under pressure. You don't want to turn up like a Nepal or an Ireland where the entire world thinks that you are not going to win.

"You rather turn up like an India or an Australia or an England where everybody says this team is going to win the World Cup. So Virat, probably being the best player of the world at the moment, is as much under pressure as anybody else and that will be good for him because he will turn up, work hard, he will be pumped and get India going."



Ganguly said it would be an interesting World Cup as all 10 teams will play each other before the best four qualify for the knockouts.



"This team has as much as opportunity. It's a great World Cup because all 10 teams play against each other and the best four qualify. There are strong teams and you realise England, Pakistan, West Indies all can win.



"So it's good that India is under pressure because it will help them perform and it's going to be exciting 55 days of cricket," Ganguly stated.