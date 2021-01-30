'Ganguly is doing well, his vital parameters are stable'

Source:

IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is doing well and all his vital parameters are stable, said the medical bulletin issued by Apollo Gleneagles Hospital on Saturday.

"Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty at Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata on January 28, 2021 has been examined by Dr Aftab Khan today. He is doing well and all his vital parameters are stable," said the medical bulletin.

Ganguly was shifted to a private room from the critical care unit. On Thursday, Ganguly underwent a second round of angioplasty and two stents were inserted in coronary arteries.

"The procedure was uneventful. Ganguly is stable and under close observation," said the medical bulletin on Thursday.

On January 2, the BCCI president was admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he had complained of chest pain. He had an angioplasty done and spent about five days in the hospital before being finally discharged on January 7.