Ganguly hails India after Kohli & Co enter WTC final

March 06, 2021 23:34 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates with his team. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly, on Saturday, hailed hosts' 'monumental effort' of playing good cricket for so long while staying in the bio-secure environment.

India beat England by an innings and 25 runs in the Ahmedabad Test to clinch the series 3-1.

By virtue of this win, India qualified for the inaugural WTC final where they will face New Zealand at the Lord’s cricket ground in June.

“Congratulations Team India for winning the series and getting to the finals of WTC ..it's a monumental effort to be in the bubble for so long and still play such good cricket for last 5months .. outstanding,” Ganguly tweeted.

Meanwhile, India head coach Ravi Shastri said that living in a bubble isn't an easy thing to do. The Indian players haven't been on a break since the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Shastri pointed that it is 'really tough' living in a bio-secure environment.

"Six months in the bubble, seeing the same faces. The bubble will burst (smiled Ravi). It's tough for professional players when you are not doing well. it's really tough being in the bubble," Shastri said in the post-match presentation.