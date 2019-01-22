Ganguly extends helping hand to ailing former team-mate Martin

Last updated on: January 22, 2019 12:06 IST

IMAGE: Jacob Martin played 138 first class matches between 1991-2009, and also led Baroda to its first Ranji Trophy title in 2000-01. Photograph: Hamish Blair/ALLSPORT/Getty Images

Ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly and Baroda's Krunal Pandya were among a host of cricketers to come forward to help former India player Jacob Martin, who is in a critical condition in a Baroda hospital.

The 46-year-old Martin, who played 10 ODIs for India, is battling for life after being involved in a two-wheeler accident in Vadodara on December 28.



The former Baroda captain was put on a ventilator after suffering grievous injuries to his lung and liver in the accident.



Ganguly, who was Martin's first India captain, spoke to his wife, Khayati, on Monday before effecting a bank transfer, reports The Telegraph.



"I have conveyed to Mrs Martin that she shouldn’t hesitate to contact me if further assistance is required," Ganguly told the newspaper.



Krunal Pandya, elder brother of Hardik, left a blank cheque with former BCCI secretary Sanjay Patel, saying: ‘Sir, please fill up whatever is needed, but nothing less than Rs 1 lakh’.



Former India players, including Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Irfan Pathan and his brother Yusuf, and Munaf Patel, have also come forward to help Martin's family financially.



The BCCI disbursed Rs 5 lakh from its Benevolent Fund for Martin's treatment, while the Baroda Cricket Association has contributed Rs 3 lakh.



Martin played 138 first class matches from 1991 to 2009, and also led Baroda to its first Ranji Trophy title in 2000-01.