Rediff.com  » Cricket » Suresh Raina and Priyanka blessed with a baby boy

Suresh Raina and Priyanka blessed with a baby boy

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 23, 2020 15:54 IST

Suresh Raina

IMAGE: Suresh Raina and Priyanka  already has a daughter Gracia Raina who was born in May 2016. Photograph: Suresh Raina/Instagram

Indian batsman Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka Raina on Monday were blessed with a baby boy.

The charming couple already has a daughter Gracia Raina who was born in May 2016. Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh congratulated the couple on Twitter.

 

"Congratulations @ImRaina and Priyanka for the baby boy," Harbhajan tweeted.

The left-handed batsman is the key cog in the batting wheel of Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings.

The official handle of CSK also tweeted about the news and wrote, " Kutti Thala is here! Lots of #Yellove and #WhistlePodu to@_PriyankaCRaina and @ImRaina for the newest addition to the #superfamily. "

Raina is the only Indian batsman to have scored centuries in both ODI and T20I World Cups. He has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

He made his ODI debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka while his first game in the longest format came in 2010 against the same opponent. Raina had gone on to score a century in his maiden Test. 

