Gambhir's verdict on 'battle' between Kohli, BCCI

IMAGE: No other Indian skipper has captained India in more Tests (68) or won more matches (40) than Virat Kohli. India lost just five of the 24 series under his captaincy. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Gautam Gambhir doesn't mince words when it comes to giving his opinion. The former India opener has shed light on Virat Kohli's sudden exit from Test captaincy. The 33-year-old Kohli relinquished the leadership after India's Test series defeat in South Africa.

Kohli's unceremonious exit also put a question mark over his relationship with the BCCI.

In November of 2021, the flamboyant batter was removed from ODI captaincy, a month after he relinquished his position as the T20I leader.

Gambhir feels the split between Kohli and the BCCI should have been handled in a better way. He described it as an ‘internal battle’ that could have been resolved behind closed doors.

‘I think this could've been sorted behind closed doors as well. It was an internal battle. It was a great TRP for a lot of new channels but that's fine. If you go to the depth of it, the matter can easily be solved. It's not that big of an issue,’ said Gambhir while speaking on Times Now.

‘Honestly, I don't see any controversy which was created. Talking about captaincy, I think Virat should have continued as red-ball captain. But for white-ball captaincy, once he decided to let go of T20I captaincy, he had to let go of ODI captaincy as well. The BCCI and the selectors were right from the white-ball point of view. But it was Virat's personal decision to step down from Test captaincy, which he should have continued,’ he further added.