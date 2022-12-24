News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » David Warner pumped up ahead of milestone Test

David Warner pumped up ahead of milestone Test

December 24, 2022 15:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner defiant ahead of 100th Test. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Ahead of his 100th Test for Australia in a Boxing Day match against South Africa in Melbourne, David Warner vowed to keep fighting despite having his back "up against the wall" after his recent struggles in the longest format.

Warner has not scored a Test century in almost three years, and his declining output has led to speculation he might retire from the format.

 

However, selectors have said he is part of Australia's plans for the tour of India starting in February.

Playing in his 100th Test match "means the world to me", Warner told reporters. "It's the same old cliche but it's obviously a massive occasion."

"I'm living every housing commission boy's dream - I wanted to play cricket for Australia and I'm doing that now," said Warner, who was raised in public housing in an underprivileged neighbourhood of Matraville.

"My back's up against the wall but it's in my DNA to keep being competitive and take on whatever opposition I'm going to face... I couldn't be any more proud of myself, my family for getting me here and my closest friends."

Warner struggled in the recent 2-0 whitewash of West Indies amid off-field distractions brought on by his aborted bid to have his permanent leadership ban lifted. He then scored 0 and 3 runs in Australia's victory over South Africa in the first Test.

The 36-year old said his mental health was not where it "needed to be" ahead of the West Indies series, crediting his team mates and family for helping him through a difficult period.

"It's Christmas time, the festive part of year, I'm in a great headspace now getting ready for this training session and pumped to walk out and play another Boxing Day Test, but more importantly with a series on the line," Warner said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Stokes will fit in amazingly with CSK'
'Stokes will fit in amazingly with CSK'
Why CSK paid Rs 16.25 crore for Stokes!
Why CSK paid Rs 16.25 crore for Stokes!
PIX: Lara, Murali, Sanga Battle It Out!
PIX: Lara, Murali, Sanga Battle It Out!
Mandatory RT-PCR tests for passengers from China
Mandatory RT-PCR tests for passengers from China
Keep oxygen, ventilators ready: Centre to states
Keep oxygen, ventilators ready: Centre to states
Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi amid Covid scare
Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi amid Covid scare
PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3
PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future

IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future

Sam Curran 'back to where it all started'

Sam Curran 'back to where it all started'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances