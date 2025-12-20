HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gill ignored; Ishan, Rinku in India's squad for T20 World Cup

Gill ignored; Ishan, Rinku in India's squad for T20 World Cup

Last updated on: December 20, 2025 14:53 IST
Last updated on: December 20, 2025 14:53 IST

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: The in-form Ishan Kishan pipped Jitesh Sharma as the second wicketkeeper, behind Sanju Samson, in India's squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup at home. Photograph: BCCI

The national selection committee, in a bold move, overlooked out-of-form vice-captain Shubman Gill for selection in India’s 15-member squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup at home.

All-rounder Axar Patel was named vice-captain of the squad, which also saw the return of in-form Ishan Kishan, who pipped Jitesh Sharma as the second wicketkeeper behind Sanju Samson.

Ishan led Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title earlier this week. He smashed 101 off 49 balls in the final -- his fifth century in the competition -- equalling India T20I opener Abhishek Sharma's record for the most hundreds in the tournament.

 

The left-hander finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer, amassing 517 runs in 10 innings at an average of 57.44 and a strike rate in excess of 197.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar admitted that Gill was dropped from the squad for lack of runs.

"Obviously he (Gill) has been short of runs and since he wasn't picked, we needed a vice-captain," Agarkar told the media after the announcement of the squad.

Rinku Singh, who was a part of the victorious Asia Cup-winning squad made a comeback as the designated finisher in place of Jitesh.

Ishan, apart from being the second ‘keeper, will be the reserve opener.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rinku Singh.

