Home  » Cricket » From 52/2 to 53 all out: Western Australia humiliated

From 52/2 to 53 all out: Western Australia humiliated

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 25, 2024 13:04 IST
Western Australia

IMAGE: This shocking performance ranks as the second-lowest total in the history of Australia's domestic one-day cup. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Cricket.com.au/X

In a stunning turn of events, Western Australia's batting lineup suffered a catastrophic collapse, going from a comfortable 52/2 to an all-time low of 53 all-out in their One-Day Cup match against Tasmania on Friday.

 

This shocking performance ranks as the second-lowest total in the history of Australia's domestic one-day cup.

Sent in to bat, Western Australia appeared to be on solid ground, reaching 52/2 in the 16th over. However, in a dramatic twist, they lost eight wickets for just one run—accrued from a wide—within a mere 28 balls. Six players fell without scoring, including several white-ball prospects like Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, and Josh Inglis.

Western Australia

Tasmania’s Beau Webster was the chief architect of the collapse, delivering a career-best performance with figures of 6 for 17. He was well-supported by Billy Stanlake, who took 3 for 17. D'Arcy Short emerged as the top scorer for Western Australia with just 22 runs, while Cameron Bancroft contributed 14, the only other double-digit score in a disastrous innings.

In response, Tasmania easily chased down the modest target of 54 runs, finishing at 56/3 in just 8.3 overs for a comfortable seven-wicket victory. Mitchell Owen led the charge with a top score of 29. While Joel Paris (2/10) and Lance Morris (1/10) claimed a few wickets for Western Australia, it was too late to alter the course of the match after such a shocking batting performance.

This collapse is not an isolated incident for Western Australia; earlier in the tournament, they crumbled from 133/3 to 164 all-out while chasing a target of 167 against South Australia. With three losses in four matches, the defending champions are now struggling to reclaim their title.

REDIFF CRICKET
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

