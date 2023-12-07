News
Fox Cricket uses racist slur in live score

Fox Cricket uses racist slur in live score

Source: PTI
December 07, 2023 16:18 IST
The TV grab, showing the word PAKI in the scorecard, was posted on X by an Australian journalist

IMAGE: The TV grab, showing the word PAKI in the scorecard, was posted on X by an Australian journalist. Photograph: Daany Saeed/X

In a broadcasting blunder, a racist word 'PAKI' was used to show Pakistan team on a live score ticker by Fox Cricket during their warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI, triggering a controversy.

 

The TV grab was posted on X by an Australian journalist on the opening day of the match at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday. The error was later rectified and Cricket Australia reportedly apologised for the error.

'PAKI' is a contemptuous term for a person from Pakistan or South Asia by birth or descent.

Journalist Daany Saeed, whose post on X drew the attention on the error, in another post wrote that Cricket Australia has apologised for the error.

"The graphic was an automatic feed from a data provider which had not been used previously for a Pakistan game. This was obviously regrettable, and the error we corrected manually as soon as it came to light," Saeed wrote on X, mentioning that it was a clarification from CA.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood struck 201 not out as his side declared the first innings at 391 for 9. Jordan Buckingham was the pick of Australian Prime Minister's XI with figures of 5/80.

In reply, Australian Prime Minister's XI reached 149 for 2 at stumps on Thursday. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
