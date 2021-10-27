News
Four Mumbai cricketers test positive for COVID-19

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 27, 2021 17:35 IST
IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan was among four Mumbai players, who have tested positive for COVID-19. Photograph: BCCI

Four players from Mumbai's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's departure to Guwahati on Wednesday.

 

"Four players from the senior team have tested positive, they are Shams Mulani, Sairaj Patil, Prashant Solanki and Sarfaraz Khan," a source said.

It is also learnt that Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has made replacements for the four players and their names will be announced soon.

"We are conducting RT-PCR (of the players named as replacements) and their reports will come soon and accordingly they will join the team. We are also conducting the RT-PCR test of the other squad members," the source said.

Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai, who are placed in Elite Group B, will play their league matches of the domestic T20 tournament in Guwahati, starting on November 4. They start their campaign against Karnataka.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
