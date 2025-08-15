Former Sri Lanka first class player banned for 5 years for fixing

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read
August 15, 2025 19:18 IST

Sri Lanka cricket

Image used for representation purpose only. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Former Sri Lankan domestic cricketer Saliya Saman has been banned from all cricket for five years after an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code.

Saman was among eight people charged in September 2023 for breaching the Code.

The ban is backdated to 13 September 2023, when Saman was provisionally suspended and hence he has already served two years of his sentence. 

The 39-year-old Saman played 101 first-class and 77 List A games.

The charges relate to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League and attempts to corrupt matches in that tournament which were disrupted by the ICC, the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO)

for the purposes of the ECB's Code for the tournament.

Saman has been charged on three counts 2.1.1, 2.1.3 and 2.1.4.

Article 2.1.1 states: "Being party to an attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly matches or aspects of matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021."

 

As per Article 2.1.3, Saman offered "a Reward to another Participant in exchange for that player engaging in Corrupt Conduct under the Code."

Article 2.1.4 states: "Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1".

