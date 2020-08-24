News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Former Olympic sprinter Donaldson joins KKR coaching team

Former Olympic sprinter Donaldson joins KKR coaching team

Source: PTI
August 24, 2020 22:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chris Donaldson is making sure all the KKR players remain in shape by providing them his special 'bedroom-workout routine' through group video calls.

IMAGE: Chris Donaldson is making sure all the KKR players remain in shape by providing them his special 'bedroom-workout routine' through group video calls. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Former Olympic sprinter Chris Donaldson has come on board as Kolkata Knight Riders' strength and conditioning coach for the upcoming IPL 2020 season.

Donaldson represented New Zealand in the 1996 and 2000 Olympics, besides competing in the 1998 and 2006 Commonwealth Games.

 

He was part of the 4x100m relay team that still holds the national record, and post-retirement, he oversaw the Black Caps for eight years.

Donaldson is making sure all the KKR players remain in shape by providing them his special "bedroom-workout routine" tips through group video calls.

"I can't ask the players to do what I can't do, right? So, while I can't do the exercises as well as them, I certainly try to put in an effort," KKR head coach Brendon McCullum said on their official website on Monday.

"I've also heard that the shirts this year -- practice shirts and coach's shirts -- are going to be very, very tight. So, I need to make sure that I am not too fat as we get into the season," the former New Zealand skipper quipped.

He said he's enjoying every bit of his training.

"The guys are now getting to know him. There have been some unbelievable workouts he has given everyone to do. They are hard, and if you haven't worked out for a while, you can't do it.

"Sore bodies for a couple of days...But it's amazing and very, very helpful for all the boys in this time of staying indoors."

KKR bowling coach Kyle Mills had a similar view about Donaldson's drills.

"You spend a lot of time trying to catch him and you never will. He is an amazing person and he is an absolute professional. I think it's going to be a big feather in our cap to have him on board."

The tournament gets underway on September 19.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

A proud moment for me and my family: Ishant on Arjuna

A proud moment for me and my family: Ishant on Arjuna

'Opportunity to create a good team culture from Day 1'

'Opportunity to create a good team culture from Day 1'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use