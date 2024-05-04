News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Former NZ all-rounder Anderson to play for USA at T20 WC

Former NZ all-rounder Anderson to play for USA at T20 WC

May 04, 2024 21:35 IST
Corey Anderson

IMAGE: Corey Anderson represented New Zealand in two T20 World Cups. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson has been named to the United States squad for the T20 World Cup in June, USA Cricket has announced.

Anderson was part of the New Zealand team who lost to Australia in the final of the 50-overs World Cup in 2015 and also played two T20 World Cups for them.

The 33-year-old last played for New Zealand in 2018 and debuted for his adopted country in the home T20 series against Canada last month.

 

The tournament co-hosts have retained wicketkeeper-batter Monank Patel as captain of the 15-member squad.

The same team will play three T20 Internationals against Bangladesh in Houston before taking on Canada in the June 1 World Cup opener in Dallas.

USA squad: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-captain), Steven Taylor, Corey Anderson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Jessy Singh, Harmeet Singh, Noshtush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Nitish Kumar, Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
