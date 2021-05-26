News
Former Mumbai player Ranjita Rane dies after battling cancer

Source: PTI
May 26, 2021 16:33 IST
Another cricketer Prabhubhai Parmar, who had represented Saurashtra in domestic cricket, died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Another cricketer Prabhubhai Parmar, who had represented Saurashtra in domestic cricket, died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Mumbai player and scorer Ranjita Rane died here on Wednesday after battling cancer.

She was in her mid-40s.

"Deeply saddened to inform that ex-Mumbai cricketer and scorer Ranjita Rane has passed away," a senior Mumbai Cricket Association official said.

A well-known MCA scorer, who knew Rane, said she was admitted to a city hospital for the past fortnight.

 

Rane, an all-rounder, who bowled medium pace, played 44 first class matches for Mumbai from 1995 to 2003.

Another cricketer Prabhubhai Parmar, who had represented Saurashtra in domestic cricket, died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

"Everyone at SCA is deeply saddened by the sad demise of Prabhubhai Parmar, yesteryear's Cricketer of Saurashtra. He left for heavenly abode today fighting hard battle against COVID-19," the SCA said in a media statement on late Tuesday night.

The 76-year-old had played four Ranji Trophy matches for Saurashtra in 1968-69.

Earlier on Monday, his wife too had lost her battle against COVID-19.

Former BCCI and SCA secretary Niranjan Shah expressed deep grief upon losing Prabhubhai.

He fondly remembered meeting Prabhubhai in December 2017 and spending memorable time with him at his residence in Bhavnagar.

Source: PTI
