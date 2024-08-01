News
IPL: SRK Rebels Against Mega Auction

IPL: SRK Rebels Against Mega Auction

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 01, 2024 09:45 IST
IPL auction

Kolkata Knight Riders Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan sparked a debate at the IPL owners' meeting held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Khan argued against hosting a mega auction before the Indian Premier League 2025 season.

He reportedly favoured a smaller auction, advocating for more player retention options. This position reportedly led to a heated discussion with Punjab Kings Co-Owner Ness Wadia.

Khan wasn't alone in his stance. Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran echoed his concerns, releasing a statement to Cricbuzz opposing the mega auction format. 'It takes a lot of time to build a squad,' Maran said.

 

SRK

'As discussed, it also takes quite a bit of time and investment for the younger players to mature. It has taken Abhishek Sharma three years to become consistent with his performances. You would agree there are many such examples in other teams too.'

Interestingly, both KKR and SRH were IPL 2024 finalists, with KKR emerging victorious.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India acknowledged the diverse viewpoints. BCCI Secretary Jay A Shah stated that the board will consider the recommendations of all ten franchises before finalising player regulations for the IPL 2025 season.

The meeting addressed various topics beyond the auction format, including player retention policies and the impact player rule.

'The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday organised a constructive dialogue with the owners of the 10 franchises on various subjects pertaining to the upcoming season of the TATA IPL,' the BCCI said in a press release.

'The franchise owners tabled feedback on player regulations and other commercial aspects, including central merchandising, licensing, and gaming,' the release continued.

'The BCCI will now take these recommendations to the IPL Governing Council for further deliberation and evaluation before formulating the IPL player regulations.'

The final decision on the IPL 2025 auction format and player regulations remains to be seen. We can expect a lively discussion within the IPL Governing Council as they weigh the input from all stakeholders.

REDIFF CRICKET
