Former Indian cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

A stalwart of Indian cricket, Gaekwad represented the country in 40 Test matches and amassed a wealth of experience across 205 First-Class games. Recently, he underwent treatment for cancer in London before returning to India to continue his medical care.

The cricketing fraternity is mourning the loss of this legendary figure.