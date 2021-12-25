Kohli 'under pressure to perform' in South Africa: Panesar

IMAGE: Skipper Virat Kohli bats in the nets. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Indian team will lock horns against South Africa in the 'Boxing Day' Test match as the three-match Test series kick starts in Centurion.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has picked India as the favourites to win the Test series in South Africa despite the Proteas being the home team as he reckons the visitors are much stronger.

Panesar, who played 50 Tests for England, feels this tour is the best chance for India to register their maiden Test series in South Africa as they now know how to win away from home in red-ball cricket.

"I think India have got a great chance. They seem like a favourite to win that series. They know how to win now away from India and that is to do with Ravi Shastri's coaching philosophy.'

"He really instilled that belief, the motivation to say guys any situation we are going to fight and if you are in a dominant position then we are going to keep our foot on the throat.

"So, I think it is still there within this Indian team and this will be historic for Indian cricket for them to win their first series in South Africa and this is their best chance. They have got a stronger team. Their team is much stronger than the South Africans. I think India are firm favourites to win the series," Panesar said.

Panesar also backed under-fire India captain Virat Kohli to put behind all the off-field controversies and do well with the bat in the three-Test series. But Panesar also pointed out that Kohli would be under immense pressure to perform after losing his ODI captaincy to Rohit Sharma.'

"I think he will be very motivated because he knows that if he does not score a lot of runs in Test cricket then that position could be up for grabs as well. So, he is under pressure to perform but he needs to do well and actually get some wins and even India are winning and he does not score the runs that still is a positive for Virat Kohli because he knows how to get the best out of an individual. So, he needs to put that aside now and think about how to win in South Africa which is far more important and that is what I think BCCI wants from him. He wants to get the best eleven out there to win this Test series," Panesar said.