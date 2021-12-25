What Harbhajan achieved is really phenomenal: Dravid

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh celebrates a wicket with Rahul Dravid during an ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo, on July 28, 2001. Photograph: Reuters

India head coach Rahul Dravid extended his good wishes to spinner Harbhajan Singh, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.

Harbhajan is the fourth highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 417 wickets from 107 matches at an average of 32. He was part of two World Cup winning teams -- 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.



The 41-year-old was India's fifth highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 265 wickets at an economy rate of 4.30, while claiming 25 wickets in 28 T20Is.



"A big congratulations to Bhajji on his absolutely phenomenal career. Remember seeing him as a young 18-year-old in the nets in Mohali. Just looking at him, you would know that you were looking at a really good talent but what he has achieved is absolutely phenomenal," Dravid told bcci.tv.



"His career had its share of ups and downs and he faced many challenges but he always came out fighting and smiling. A great competitor, a great team man and someone you always want to go and battle with. A great performer for India to take over 400 wickets. Pleasure and privileged to have the opportunity to play with him. The highlight of Bhajji's career would be the Australia series where he took 32 wickets and just to see the way he came back, as he was dropped from the team and the way he performed in the absence of Anil Kumble is phenomenal. All the best to him for life," he added.



Meanwhile, India Test skipper Virat Kohli also congratulated Harbhajan.



"Bhajji Paa, big congratulations for a wonderful career. 711 international wickets is no mean feat and I think you can be very proud of that achievement. It's a blessing to represent your country but being able to perform for that long with so many wickets, it's a completely different thing. I hope you are blessed with happiness and peace and spend a lot of time with family," said Virat Kohli.



Harbhajan played his last Test match against Sri Lanka in 2015, while his last ODI was against South Africa in the same year. His last game for India was a T20I against UAE in the 2016 Asia Cup.



Overall, the Jalandhar-born spinner played 367 international games, picking up 711 international wickets and scored 3,569 international runs.