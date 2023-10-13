News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Alastair Cook retires: 'Time to go and make way for the new generation'

Alastair Cook retires: 'Time to go and make way for the new generation'

October 13, 2023 19:47 IST
IMAGE: Former England skipper Alastair Cook dropped the curtains on an illustrious career. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Former England captain Alastair Cook, his country's record Test run scorer, announced his retirement from professional cricket on Friday.

The 38-year-old left-handed opener, who retired from international cricket in 2018, played his entire county career with Essex.

 

"It is not easy to say goodbye. For more than two decades, cricket has been so much more than my job," he said in a statement on the Essex website (www.essexcricket.org.uk).

"It has allowed me to experience places I never dreamed I would go, be part of teams that have achieved things I would never have thought possible and, most importantly, created deep friendships that will last a lifetime."

Scorer of 12,472 Test runs for England and capped 161 times, Cook said it was the right time to go and "make way for the new generation to take over".

Cook was England Test captain from 2012 to 2017 and also captain for 69 One Day Internationals from 2010-14.

He scored 766 runs in seven innings during the 2010-11 Ashes tour to help England to their first series win in Australia for 24 years.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
