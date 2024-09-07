News
England Lions get new coach

England Lions get new coach

September 07, 2024 18:58 IST
Andrew Flintoff new England coach

IMAGE: Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has been appointed as the head coach of the second-tier England Lions team for the upcoming year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Saturday.

The 46-year-old will take charge in October, overseeing their tour of South Africa, followed by a red-ball series in Australia in January and a summer series against India A and Zimbabwe on home soil.

 

Flintoff, who was seriously injured while filming on the set of BBC's "Top Gear" show in December 2022, was part of England's white-ball coaching set-up, including the Twenty20 World Cup, where they lost to eventual champions India in the semi-finals.

He recently had a coaching stint with Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to work with some of the best up-and-coming talent in the country and to help shape the future of the men's game," Flintoff said in a statement.

"The Lions programme has always been a vital stepping stone for players pushing for international success, and I'm honoured to be part of that journey."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

