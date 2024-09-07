News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Duleep Trophy: Suthar's spin magic wins the day for India C

Duleep Trophy: Suthar's spin magic wins the day for India C

Source: PTI
September 07, 2024 18:30 IST
Manav Suthar in Duleep Trophy

IMAGE: Manav Suthar's seven wickets were instrumental in India D's batting collapse. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Taking up from where he left off in the first innings, young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar grabbed seven wickets to engineer India D's batting collapse and fashion a four-wicket win for India C in the Duleep Trophy in Anantapur on Saturday.

Chasing 232 on Day 3, the India C top-order got the job done with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (36), Aryan Juyal (47) and Rajat Patidar (44) playing vital knocks.

 

Dhruv Jurel in Duleep Trophy

IMAGE: Aryan Juyal and Rajat Patidar combined for an 88-run partnership for the third wicket, keeping their team in the hunt. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

India D resumed the day at overnight score of 206 for eight, with Axar Patel and Harshit Rana at the crease.

The pair added 30 runs on the day before Suthar dismissed Axar (28) and Aditya Thakare (0), as India D ended their second innings at 236.

Beginning the chase, Gaikwad and Sai Sudharsan (22) forged a 64-run opening stand before Saransh Jain got rid of the latter to break the partnership. Four overs later, Gaikwad also fell prey to the same man.

However, the duo of Juyal and Patidar stitched an 88-run stand for the third wicket to ensure that their side stayed on course.

It was Jain again who broke the alliance by getting rid of Patidar, while Juyal fell to Arshdeep Singh six runs later.

India D, then, left India C in a spot of bother at 191 for six and tried to come back into the game. But Abishek Porel (35 not out) and Suthar (19) had other ideas and saw their team home.

For India D, Jain grabbed four wickets.

Brief scores: India D 164 & 236 (Shreyas Iyer - 54, Devdutt Padikkal - 56; Manav Suthar - 7/49) lost to India C 168 & 233-6 (Aryan Juyal - 47, Rajat Patidar - 44; Saransh Jain - 4/92) by four wickets. 

