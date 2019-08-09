Fit-again Shankar returns to action in TNPL

August 09, 2019 23:56 IST

IMAGE: Vijay Shankar bats during the TNPL match. Photograph: TNPL/Twitter

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar on Friday returned to action in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) after recovering from the injury that ruled him out of the ICC World Cup in England.



Shankar made his TNPL debut in the fourth season, playing for former champions Chepauk Super Gillies against Tuti Patriots in Tirunelveli.

India 'A' commitments and injury issues had meant he did not figure in any of the three previous editions of TNPL.



The all-rounder has been out of action since playing three games in the ICC World Cup as a toe injury ruled him out. He scored 58 runs and picked up two wickets, during the mega-event.



Though he failed with the bat, scoring just three from seven balls, he bowled 3.5 overs and picked up two wickets conceding 15 runs. In fact, he took a wicket with his first delivery of the game.



Shankar said he was happy to make his TNPL debut and come back and play after the injury.



"Pretty happy about making my debut, after three years, in fact three and half seasons," he said in a video on the TNPL twitter handle.



"...so pretty happy that I played today. Very disappointing that I didn't do well with the bat and bowling came out pretty well and fielding I was moving around very well, which was very important for me.



"... And batting, I would love to contribute to my team's victory and take the team through to the finals and hopefully win the final."