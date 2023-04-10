News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Big bonanza for BCCI's office bearers

Big bonanza for BCCI's office bearers

Source: PTI
April 10, 2023 16:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An office bearer of the all-powerful BCCI will now be paid a daily allowance of US$ 1000 on foreign tours and will fly first-class.

The increase in allowances doled out to the BCCI office bearers was tabled in the Apex Council meeting on Sunday but will be effective from October 2022.

The per diem (daily allowance) has been revised after more than seven years. Earlier, the officer bearers of the world's richest board used to get $750 per day on overseas tours.

The office bearers, including the president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer and joint-secretary, will be also be entitled to Rs 40,000 per day for meetings within India and business class travel, according to the BCCI document accessed by PTI.

For 'work travel', they will be paid Rs 30,000 a day. They can also book for a suite room both on domestic and overseas trips.

The allowances of IPL chairman has also been bracketed in the office-bearers' category.

Members of the BCCI Apex Council, including two representatives from the Indian Cricketers' Association, will get Rs 40,000 per day for their quarterly meetings and $500 on overseas tours. However, it is usually the office bearers who travel overseas for work.

The board has also revised the allowances for the members of its state units who will now get Rs 30,000 per day during domestic travel and $400 on foreign travel.

The three members of the Cricket Advisory Committee, which picks the head coach of both men and women national teams, will be paid Rs 3.5 lakh each for meetings. Foreign travel is unlikely in their case but each of them is entitled to an amount of $400 per day for this.

It is to be noted that a BCCI office bearer's post is an honorary one. Its well-paid employees like the CEO will get a daily allowance of $650 on foreign tours and Rs 15,000 per day within India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU,' Says Pathaan SRK
'JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU,' Says Pathaan SRK
Dhoni's Unmatched Popularity
Dhoni's Unmatched Popularity
PICS: Juhi can't stop gushing over 'five star' Rinku
PICS: Juhi can't stop gushing over 'five star' Rinku
Amit Shah visiting, China once again claims Arunachal
Amit Shah visiting, China once again claims Arunachal
Green mobility: CNG vehicle sales are up 82% in 5 yrs
Green mobility: CNG vehicle sales are up 82% in 5 yrs
How Dubai Police Announces End Of Roza
How Dubai Police Announces End Of Roza
Plot for Mumbai Ram Navami clash hatched near mosque
Plot for Mumbai Ram Navami clash hatched near mosque

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

BCCI announces India's domestic season for 2023-24

BCCI announces India's domestic season for 2023-24

Has interest in the IPL dwindled?

Has interest in the IPL dwindled?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances