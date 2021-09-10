News
Finding window to reschedule 5th Test: BCCI

Source: ANI
September 10, 2021 16:01 IST


IMAGE: A fan outside the Old Trafford cricket ground as play is cancelled during day one of the Fourth Test between England and India in Manchester on Friday. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has offered to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) a rescheduling of the cancelled 5th Test match which was scheduled to be played at Manchester from Friday.

 

The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test match, however, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the match to be called off.

"In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match," a statement released by the BCCI read.

"The BCCI has always maintained that the safety and well-being of the players is of paramount importance and there will be no compromise on that aspect," the statement added.

According to reports, India decided not to play the match after senior players were against taking the field following a fresh COVID-19 case in the contingent.

Ahead of the fifth and final Test against England, India’s junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 in Manchester, leading to the cancellation of the team’s training session on Thursday.

However, there were no COVID-19 related worries in the England camp and Jos Buttler had said everything was fine and the hosts were looking forward to the game.

"We don't know too much about it at the moment. It would be naive to speculate on what's going on. At the moment we're fully expecting the game to go ahead and we're preparing that way so fingers crossed the game will go ahead. Things are fine in our camp and we are looking forward to the game," said Buttler in a virtual press conference on Thursday.


