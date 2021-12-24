Figure out Harbhajan's India career

A look at the significant milestones and achievements of Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, bringing down the curtain on a 23-year career in the sport.
With 417 wickets in 103 Test matches, Harbhajan is 14th in the list of all-time highest wicket-takers and fourth best Indian behind Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434) and Ravichandran Ashwin (427).
Test Debut: vs Australia at Bengaluru - March, 1998
Most Test wickets against Nations:
95 wickets vs Australia in 18 matches
60 wickets vs South Africa in 11 matches
56 wickets vs West Indies in 11 matches
53 wickets vs Sri Lanka in 16 matches
45 wickets vs England in 14 matches
Most successful Test seasons:
Year-2002: 63 wickets in 13 matches (Five 5-wicket hauls
Year-2001: 60 wickets in 12 matches (Six 5-wicket hauls, Two 10-wicket hauls)
Best Bowling figures in a Test innings:
8/84 vs Australia on March 18, 2001 in Chennai
ODI Debut: vs New Zealand at Sharjah - April 17, 1998
Most ODI wickets against Nations:
61 wickets vs Sri Lanka in 47 matches
36 wickets vs England in 23 matches
33 wickets vs West Indies in 31 matches
32 wickets vs Australia in 35 matches
31 wickets vs South Africa in 24 matches
Harbhajan also claimed 25 wickets in 28 T20 matches.