Harbhajan retires from cricket

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh was part of two World Cup winning teams -- 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. Photograph: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from cricket on Friday.

"l good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.

My heartfelt thank you Grateful," Harbhajan tweeted.



Harbhajan is the fourth highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 417 wickets from 107 matches at an average of 32. He was part of two World Cup winning teams -- 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.



The 41-year-old was India's fifth highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 265 wickets at an economy rate of 4.30, while claiming 25 wickets in 28 T20Is.