Morkel hints at Shami's inclusion for fifth England T20I

IMAGE: India pacer Mohammed Shami bowls during the third T20I against England at Rajkot on January 28, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Morne Morkel, India's bowling coach, is delighted to have Mohammed Shami back in the squad and hinted at a possible return for the veteran pacer in the fifth T20 International against England in Mumbai on Sunday.

Shami, who made his first appearance for India since the ODI World Cup 2023 final, played in the third T20I against England. Though he went wicketless, the experienced seamer showcased his trademark seam position, conceding 25 runs in three overs, at an economy rate of 8.33.

Speaking about Shami's impact, Morkel said, "Shami's been bowling really well, catching to him at warm-ups... so very happy he's coming along. He's probably going to get an opportunity in the next game; we'll see how things go, but excited to have him back in the group."

Beyond his on-field performance, Morkel highlighted Shami's invaluable role in mentoring the younger bowlers in the squad.

"Just for him to share his experience and his knowledge at training is a massive boost for this young bowling unit and for Indian cricket. So, yeah, great to have Shami back in the mix," he added.

With the series evenly poised, Shami's presence could be a significant advantage for India as they look to fine-tune their bowling attack. His wealth of experience and skillset will not only bolster India's pace department but also serve as a guiding force for the younger bowlers in the squad.