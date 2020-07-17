News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Britain to trial return of fans to sports events

Britain to trial return of fans to sports events

July 17, 2020 18:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England fans

IMAGE: General view during the match. Photograph: Jon Super/Reuters

Spectators could return to sports events in Britain from Oct. 1 with social-distancing restrictions in place, the government said, on Friday, when announcing a pilot scheme to start later this month.

Snooker, horse racing and cricket will be used initially from late July to early August to stress test new government guidelines on a return to some kind of sporting normality.

 

Elite sport in Britain returned without fans last month after being shut down for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pilot events, announced by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), will be the re-scheduled World Snooker championships in Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre, the Goodwood horse racing festival and two county cricket friendly fixtures, including one between Surrey and Middlesex.

Sports events will then allow the limited return of fans from Oct. 1 if it is deemed safe.

The events have been carefully selected to represent a range of sports and indoor and outdoor spectator environments, DCMS said in a statement.

“For months millions of us have felt the void of being unable to go to the match to support our team or attend a top-class sporting event,” Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said.

“So I am pleased that we are now able to move forward with a plan to help venues safely reopen their doors to fans."

“I recognise that not every sport, team or club has the benefit of huge commercial revenue, and it’s often their dedicated fans that are the lifeblood which keep them going.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

'Archer needs a bit of support over the next 5 days'

'Archer needs a bit of support over the next 5 days'

'All lives don't matter until black lives matter'

'All lives don't matter until black lives matter'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use