Chahal's county dominance: Another five-for helps Northamptonshire

Chahal's county dominance: Another five-for helps Northamptonshire

Source: PTI
September 10, 2024 23:08 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Northamptonshire/X

Senior India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took five for 45 for Northamptonshire against Derbyshire in a Division two match of the English County Championship.

 

The Indian white-ball specialist also completed a personal milestone of 100 first-class wickets during the match, courtesy his third five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

The English Summer has been profitable so far for the wiry leg-break bowler, who also took a five-wicket haul -- 5/14 -- against Kent in the One Day Cup last month.

In the ongoing match, Northants batted first and scored 219 in the first innings with Saif Zib scoring 90. In reply, Chahal's 5/45 in 16.3 overs along with Rob Keogh's 3/65 sent Derbyshire packing for 165 in 61.3 overs.

Chahal's victims were Wayne Madsen, Aneurin Donald, Zak Chappell, Alex Thomson and Jack Morley.

Chahal's teammate Prithvi Shaw had another forgettable red ball outing with contributions of 4 and 2 in both innings. Shaw has failed to get past 50 in his previous three first class innings also.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
