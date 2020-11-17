News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ex-Ranji cricketer held for trying to dupe Hyd businessman

Ex-Ranji cricketer held for trying to dupe Hyd businessman

Source: PTI
November 17, 2020 10:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Image used for representational purposes

A former Ranji Cricketer was arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly trying to dupe a businessman by impersonating as personal assistant of Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao, police said on Monday.

A police team apprehended B Nagaraju, a former Andhra Pradesh Ranji player, who posed as PA of the Minister and tried to extort money from the management of a Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Company, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

 

Nagaraju (25), was previously arrested in seven cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, it said, adding he is a native of Srikakulam District in Andhra Pradesh.

On November 7, he made a phone call to management of the Hyderabad-based Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Company by posing as personal assistant (PA) of Rama Rao,police said.

He told them that the Pollution Control board was going to issue closure notice to their factory and said he can help them resolve the problem and demanded Rs 15 lakh.

The company management filed a complaint after which a team of policemen laid a trap and apprehended the accused on Sunday from Hyderabad, police added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Arise, Sir Lewis? I'm no unsung hero, says Hamilton
Arise, Sir Lewis? I'm no unsung hero, says Hamilton
PIX: Footballers forced to sleep on airport floor
PIX: Footballers forced to sleep on airport floor
Find out more about BBL's 'X-factor Player' and more
Find out more about BBL's 'X-factor Player' and more
Shilpa or Diana: Who wore the ruffled sari better?
Shilpa or Diana: Who wore the ruffled sari better?
COVID: CA could rush players out of South Australia
COVID: CA could rush players out of South Australia
71% Indians boycotted Chinese goods this Diwali
71% Indians boycotted Chinese goods this Diwali
Dip in daily Covid count continues; 29,163 new cases
Dip in daily Covid count continues; 29,163 new cases

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

PIX: Agastya Hardik Pandya's first Diwali

PIX: Agastya Hardik Pandya's first Diwali

PIX: Dhoni, Ziva's Diwali celebration

PIX: Dhoni, Ziva's Diwali celebration

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use