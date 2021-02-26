News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ex-India pacer Vinay Kumar calls it quits

Ex-India pacer Vinay Kumar calls it quits

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 26, 2021 15:45 IST
'Today 'Davangere Express' after running for 25 years and passing so many stations of cricketing life, has finally arrived at a station called 'Retirement'.'

R Vinay Kumar

IMAGE: R Vinay Kumar played one Test, 31 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals for India. He also led Karnataka to two consecutive Ranji Trophy titles in 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Veteran Karnataka medium pacer R Vinay Kumar, who also represented India and led his state team to successive Ranji Trophy titles, on Friday announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket.

 

In a statement, the 37-year-old seasoned campaigner said he has been lucky to play alongside the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli in his career.

"Today 'Davangere Express' after running for 25 years and passing so many stations of cricketing life, has finally arrived at a station called 'Retirement'. With a lot of mixed emotions, I, Vinay Kumar R, hereby announce my retirement from international and first class cricket," he said in a statement.

"It is not an easy decision to make, however, there comes a time in every sportsperson's life where one has to call it a day," he added.

"My cricketing experience has been enriched by playing under the great minds of Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virendra Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma to name the few. Also, I was blessed to have Sachin Tendulkar as a mentor in Mumbai Indians."

Kumar played one Test, 31 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals for India. He also led Karnataka to two consecutive Ranji Trophy titles in 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

The pace bowler represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Kochi Tuskers Kerela in the Indian Premier League.

In 2019, he had moved from Karnataka to Puducherry, ahead of the Ranji Trophy season.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
