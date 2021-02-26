News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What went wrong for England in pink ball Test...

What went wrong for England in pink ball Test...

February 26, 2021 13:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'England got sucked into thinking they were playing a pink ball Test in Adelaide not Ahmedabad.'

IMAGE: England opener Zak Crawley is bowled by Axar Patel during Day 2 of the third Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

While debate continues over the state of the Ahmedabad pitch and whether it is suitable for Test cricket, England shot themselves in the foot before a ball was bowled by opting for a pace-heavy attack on a spinners' paradise in the third match against India.

 

The hosts wrapped up an extraordinary 10-wicket victory inside two days in the day-night contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Spinners claimed 28 of the 30 wickets that fell in five sessions in the shortest completed test match since 1935.

Joe Root's decision to welcome back a fit-again Jofra Archer and a rested James Anderson in a four-pronged pace attack, while retaining Jack Leach as their only specialist spinner, backfired spectacularly.

Prior to the match, all-rounder Ben Stokes said England's seamers were "licking their lips" at the prospect of getting the pink ball to swing significantly.

But they were in for a shock as spin trumped swing, with even Root claiming his maiden five-wicket haul with his part-time offspin.

Former England test batsman Geoffrey Boycott was perplexed at the tourists' team selection.

"I would also like to know who had the bright idea of playing three fast bowlers on a turning pitch. They should be embarrassed," he wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

"England got sucked into thinking they were playing a pink ball Test in Adelaide not Ahmedabad."

For India, left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed a match haul of 11-70, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin clamed seven en route to surpassing 400 test wickets.

So dominant were India's spinners that they did not turn to their seamers in England's second innings, while third spinner Washington Sundar sent down only four deliveries for a wicket.

"We thought the wicket would hold together better than it did – throughout all the practice days it seamed around, it swung and the seamers looked a threatening option," Root said.

"It's easy in hindsight to select a different team."

England's policy of resting multi-format players also meant they were unable to field their strongest XI. Moeen Ali, who has been rested ahead of the white-ball leg of the tour, would have been an asset with his off-spin and free-scoring ability.

Ahmedabad also hosts the fourth and final Test from March 4.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Pitch was good, batting was not: Kohli
Pitch was good, batting was not: Kohli
England have gone wrong with rotation policy: Bell
England have gone wrong with rotation policy: Bell
Spinners wreak mayhem in shortest Test since 1935!
Spinners wreak mayhem in shortest Test since 1935!
Threat letter found in car near Ambani house
Threat letter found in car near Ambani house
Co-Win app to upgrade, no vaccinations this weekend
Co-Win app to upgrade, no vaccinations this weekend
Govt's endeavour is to promote the private sector: PM
Govt's endeavour is to promote the private sector: PM
Tigress Avni killed per court order: SC
Tigress Avni killed per court order: SC

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

PIX: Cricketing Carnival in Ahmedabad!

PIX: Cricketing Carnival in Ahmedabad!

SEE: Inside the Narendra Modi Stadium

SEE: Inside the Narendra Modi Stadium

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use