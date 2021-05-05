News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ex-Australia spinner MacGill kidnapped and beaten

Ex-Australia spinner MacGill kidnapped and beaten

May 05, 2021 09:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stuart MacGill

IMAGE: Stuart MacGill was allegedly abducted from near his home in Sydney on April 14 and taken to another part of the city where he was beaten and threatened with a gun. Photograph: Howard Burditt/Reuters

Australian police arrested four men in dawn raids on Wednesday in connection with the alleged kidnap and assault of former Test cricketer Stuart MacGill, local media reported.

 

Reports said the 50-year-old former leg-spinner was allegedly abducted from near his home in Sydney on April 14 and taken to another part of the city where he was beaten and threatened with a gun.

"About 8pm on Wednesday 14 April 2021, a 50-year-old man was allegedly confronted by a 46-year-old man (in) Cremorne," New South Wales Police said in a statement that did not identify the victim.

"A short time later the pair were approached by two other men, forcing the older man into a vehicle.

"He was then driven to a property at Bringelly, where the two men, plus another unknown man, allegedly assaulted the 50-year-old man and threatened him with a firearm. About an hour later, the man was driven to the Belmore area and released."

Police said the incident had been reported on April 20, prompting an investigation by the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad.

"Strike force detectives, with assistance from Raptor Squad and the Public Order and Riot Squad, arrested four men – aged 27, 29, 42 and 46 – from 6am today," the police statement added.

"The men were taken to local police stations where charges are expected to be laid."

MacGill played 44 Tests for Australia between 1998 and 2008 and probably would have earned many more caps had his career not coincided with that of fellow spin-bowler Shane Warne.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Will T20 World Cup be sacrificed for IPL?
Will T20 World Cup be sacrificed for IPL?
CSK batting coach Michael Hussey COVID-19 positive
CSK batting coach Michael Hussey COVID-19 positive
How will IPL's foreign players return home?
How will IPL's foreign players return home?
What models are up to in lockdown times?
What models are up to in lockdown times?
'Nirav Modi won't be back on first flight to India'
'Nirav Modi won't be back on first flight to India'
Why is Bihar reducing COVID testing?
Why is Bihar reducing COVID testing?
DMK men vandalise Amma canteen, expelled from party
DMK men vandalise Amma canteen, expelled from party

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Mishra moved to 'designated' medical facility

Mishra moved to 'designated' medical facility

COVID-19: Behrendorff donates to UNICEF for India

COVID-19: Behrendorff donates to UNICEF for India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use