CSK batting coach Michael Hussey COVID-19 positive

May 04, 2021 21:35 IST

Sample sent for re-test.

While the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has now tested positive for COVID-19. This after bowling coach L Balaji tested positive on Monday.

"His sample came positive and has gone for a retest and we can know only confirm after that report comes," the official said told ANI.

Asked about the other players, the official said they have started heading out while Balaji remains in isolation as he tested positive.

"The players have started moving (out), with Balaji staying in isolation as he tested positive. The foreign players are awaiting a confirmation from BCCI on the route of travel while the Indian players are heading home."

On Monday, Balaji and a bus cleaner had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (GC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.

The BCCI also said that it will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.

The BCCI also thanked all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners, and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times.