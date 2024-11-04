News
Home  » Cricket » 'Every time I come back to Mumbai, it just feels like home'

'Every time I come back to Mumbai, it just feels like home'

November 04, 2024 12:52 IST
Ajaz Patel

IMAGE: Ajaz Patel took 5-103 in the first innings of the third and final Test and 6-57 in the second as the Black Caps sealed a 25-run win on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Ajaz Patel said helping New Zealand wrap up a 3-0 series sweep in India on Sunday was even more special than his spectacular outing at the Wankhede Stadium three years ago when the Mumbai-born spinner picked up 10 wickets in one innings.

Patel took 5-103 in the first innings of the third and final Test and 6-57 in the second as the Black Caps sealed a 25-run win on Sunday to become the first team to blank India in a home series featuring three or more tests.

 

The 36-year-old said his incredible figures in the 2021 Test were tarnished by the fact New Zealand lost the match heavily.

"It's certainly sweeter. I can say that for sure," Patel told New Zealand media. "Coming here last time and having that achievement, but at the same time getting a hiding, didn't make it feel that special."

"This time around, bowling the team to a special Test win and a 3-0 sweep in India is pretty epic and pretty crazy."

Patel's 11-wicket haul made him the most successful visiting bowler at a single Indian ground with 25 wickets. He had claimed 10-119 and 4-106 in New Zealand's 372-run defeat against the hosts in 2021.

"Every time I come back to Mumbai, it just feels like home," added Patel.

"You get that vibe from a place. It's the same when I get back to New Zealand and to Auckland for the first time after a while. You get that special feeling and feel more comfortable."

Teammate Mitchell Santner had a match haul of 13 wickets in the second test in Pune as New Zealand's spinners beat India at their own game.

"It was about challenging some of the best players in the world in their home conditions. I don't think any of us took a backward step," Patel said.

"That's the biggest thing about this series. It's been a collective effort with different guys stepping up at different times, especially in clutch moments when the team needed it."

New Zealand next host England in three Tests starting later this month.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

