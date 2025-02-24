HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Santner on how NZ quelled Bangladesh challenge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: February 24, 2025 23:20 IST

 New Zealand's Michael Bracewell celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan

IMAGE:  New Zealand's Michael Bracewell celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan. Bracewell's spell in middle overs was gamechanger, reckons Mitch Santner. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

All-rounder Michael Bracewell picking up wickets in the middle phase of the game with his slow bowling was key to New Zealand's five-wicket victory in their Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Monday, believed skipper Mitchell Santner.

The positive result for New Zealand ensured they advance to the semis along with India, while knocking out hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh from the tournament.

Rachin Ravindra (112) and Michael Bracewell (4/26) were the two stars for New Zealand on the night.

 

"Feels nice to qualify. Knew Bangladesh would be a challenge," Santner said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"The way we pulled things back with the ball was amazing. Hard to take middle-overs wickets in ODIs and Bracewell was amazing. He's a quality bowler now, the way he can change his pace on these wickets is outstanding. Bowls a lot to right-handers too," the captain added.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates reaching his century.

IMAGE:  New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates reaching his century. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

He was also effusive in his praise for Ravindra who anchored the chase of 237 after early setbacks.

"He's doing Rachin things I guess. He loves ICC events. Looks like he never left the game. He wasn't as fluid as he'd have liked but when he gets going he's tough to stop. His partnerships were good too," Santner said.

About playing India in the final group game on Sunday in Dubai, he said, "It will be a different challenge on a different surface. Might be slower."

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, who top-scored for his team with 77, rued the loss of wickets in the middle overs.

"We started well today. (But) we lost too many wickets in the middle overs. We didn't bat properly. Was a good wicket to bat on. We needed two big partnerships," Shanto said.

"I think the game vs Pakistan (on February 27) is an important game. Would be good to finish on a high. We need to improve as a batting and fielding side," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
