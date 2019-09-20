News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England's World Cup star Archer gets central contract

England's World Cup star Archer gets central contract

September 20, 2019 21:28 IST

Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Jofra Archer was England's leading wicket taker in their victorious World Cup campaign with 20 wickets and he made his Test debut against Australia, picking up 22 wickets in four Ashes Tests. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England's Ashes and World Cup bowler Jofra Archer and opening batsmen Rory Burns and Joe Denly are among a number of players to be awarded central contracts for the 2019-20 season, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

 

Archer was England's leading wicket taker in their victorious World Cup campaign with 20 wickets and he made his Test debut against Australia, picking up 22 wickets in four Ashes Tests.

Burns was England's second-highest run scorer (390) in the Ashes after Ben Stokes (441). Denly (312 runs) has earned his first white-ball, limited-overs, contract at the age of 33.

Players awarded central contracts will have their salaries paid in full by the ECB.

"Selectors have awarded 10 test contracts and 12 white-ball contracts," the ECB said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/england/men/news/1349647/-ecb-announces-men-s-central-contracts-for-the-2019-20-season "Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer receives a Test and a white-ball contract for the first time after his successful debut international season.

"Surrey opening batsman Rory Burns is awarded a test contract after becoming the leading top order run scorer in the Ashes series. Kent batsman Joe Denly is awarded a white-ball contract for the first time."

However, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett and David Willey have missed out on white-ball contracts for the 2019-20 season, while spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid have received only white-ball contracts after previously having contracts across all formats.

Hales was withdrawn from the World Cup squad in April after British media reported he was serving a three-week ban for drug use.

Source: source
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

'I am really worried for Rishabh Pant'

'I am really worried for Rishabh Pant'

PIX: Ganguly inaugurates cricket-themed restaurant

PIX: Ganguly inaugurates cricket-themed restaurant

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
   